Skirlaugh Ex-Players’ Association launches with help of Steve McNamara

HITTING the ground running.

That’s the Skirlaugh Ex-Players’ Association which, within a month of being formed, already has 74 – and rising – former players signed up.

One of the reasons could well be that former stalwarts of the Hull outfit, formed back in 1980 in the village north-east of the city, are acutely aware that their £100 membership fee will be pumped back into the club.

Driving forces behind the organisation include Kevin Stones (who decided to form an ex-players’ association at a meeting five weeks ago) and, very quickly at that point, Steve Grannon.

Three former players have stepped forward as ‘ambassadors’ including hugely-experienced international and Super League coach Steve McNamara, who is joined by Hull KR star Dean Hadley and current chairman Ashley Simpson.

Calum Preston of Zenith Development Group has confirmed a two-year sponsorship deal and Stones said: “Our aim is to help and support the open-age section both in person and financially, as and when we can.

“Each member’s contribution for the coming season includes sponsorship of three home games, and helping fund an away match.

“We aim to support the first team coaches Matty Danville and Tim Last throughout the coming season, as and when they ask us for assistance.”

Ash Simpson, one of many who has Skirlaugh running through his veins, starred at prop in the side who carried all before them in the Hull League before rising through the ranks of the NCL in the late 1990s.

Stones reflected: “Ash, together with founder Pete McWatt, has been the saviour of this club in the last five years or so, as we began to drop through the divisions.

“A couple of years ago, he got in touch with a few former players, seeking views on strengthening the club, and a few of us felt we could help in chasing potential sponsors.

“I believed that rather than do it as a fundraising committee, we could form an ex-players’ association and offer support in that way.

“We put out feelers and the whole thing has snowballed. I have to admit I’m really pleased with how it’s gone, even if it can be like herding cats sometimes.

“But we all love the club and are willing to do anything to help. I’m certain that our association can and will make an important contribution.”