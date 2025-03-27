RFL makes statement on Salford Red Devils as players fail to be paid again

THE RFL has made a statement on the Salford Red Devils situation once more as the players at the Super League club fail to be paid again on time.

It was revealed early this morning, by All Out Rugby League, that the Red Devils players had failed to be paid for the second time in two months.

Salford head coach Paul Rowley revealed earlier this week that he was down to his last 15 available players with injuries, exits and a continued £1.2 million sustainability cap hampering his ability to name a full squad.

Now the RFL has responded to the failed payment, telling League Express: “The RFL has remained in regular contact with the Salford club at various levels this week as it has for the last three months, doing all possible to support within the regulations, and shares the frustration and disappointment felt by many others given the club’s position. This includes the other clubs, given the ongoing impact on the competition, as well as the club’s staff, and we have alerted Rugby League Cares to the latest position to be available to provide support.

“Again, we have sought and received assurances that this position is temporary, and that substantial investment will be made into the club. This remains the desired outcome for all, ensuring that Salford Red Devils will complete the Betfred Super League season.”