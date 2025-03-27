Salford Red Devils issue statement following failure to pay its Super League players

SALFORD RED DEVILS have issued a statement following the failure to pay their players on time this morning.

It was revealed this morning by All Out Rugby League that the players had not been paid for the second time in two months, despite assurances that would not be the case.

As a result, Salford’s players have once more been left in limbo with head coach Paul Rowley down to just 15 available players for Sunday’s clash against Wigan Warriors.

The statement reads: “As many will already know, our payroll wasn’t delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances. It remains a difficult situation for everyone at Salford Red Devils.

“Irrespective of this, we, as players and staff have continued to uphold our commitments with professionalism, ensuring the club remains competitive on and off the field. Now, we await the same level of commitment from those responsible for ensuring the stability of our organisation.

“The unwavering support of our fans and partners during this challenging time, is both humbling and inspiring, it makes all the difference to players and staff.”