RFL refute Keighley Cougars claims after club given no grading score

THE RFL have refuted Keighley Cougars’ allegation of being “targeted” by a decision to award them zero points in this year’s club grading process.

Keighley said in a statement that they had submitted information late and would receive no score as a result.

A request for an extension was rejected, which Keighley alleged was because they had been “openly vocal in questioning IMG (who devised the grading system) and the direction of the sport”.

The Cougars also claimed that Batley Bulldogs and Whitehaven were treated differently when their submissions were late in 2024.

But the RFL said in response: “The full list of club grading scores will be confirmed in the week starting October 13 – first to clubs, and then through digital channels and the media.

“The deadline for League One clubs to submit information was Monday, September 8 – this has been communicated on numerous occasions throughout the year.

“Clubs who missed that deadline were contacted that night and informed they had missed the deadline, and would receive a zero score.

“Keighley Cougars contacted the RFL on Wednesday, September 10 asking for an extension. That was refused, consistent with the way two clubs (Batley Bulldogs and Whitehaven) were treated last season.

“Those clubs received a zero score, although the RFL subsequently worked with them to determine what their score would have been for the purposes of their ranking with regard to financial distribution.”