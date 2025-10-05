Hull KR once more facing nervous Jared Waerea-Hargreaves disciplinary decision following win over St Helens

HULL KR will be once more facing a nervous wait this afternoon for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel to give its verdict on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ heavy hit on St Helens winger Jon Bennison on Saturday evening.

Bennison was subsequently taken from the field following the New Zealand enforcer’s tackle and didn’t return to the action after failing his Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

Though on-field referee Liam Moore didn’t issue a penalty or card against Waerea-Hargreaves, the Match Review Panel might look upon the challenge differently given Bennison’s injury.

For Rovers head coach Willie Peters, he would “hate” to see the veteran’s career over in that manner.

“It’s one of those, out of my hands,” Peters said. “I don’t look too much into it, naturally I think what’s it like and have a quick look at it but once there was no penalty, I moved on from it and I was focused on what we were doing.

“I’d hate to think that he goes out for the last game of his career when a penalty wasn’t given. But I understand the player as well. Let’s see how he is and have a look at it afterwards.”