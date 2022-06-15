Rhys Williams to captain Wales on record-breaking appearance as John Kear names 21-man squad

Rhys Williams will break the record for Wales appearances this Sunday and he will do so as captain against France.

The Salford Red Devils winger is already his country’s all-time leading try-scorer with 22 tries.

This weekend he will also surpass Jordan James and Ian Watson as record appearance-maker, when plays for Wales for the 31st time.

Williams will lead the side out for the fixture against France in Albi (kick-off 3.30pm local time/2.30pm UK time), head coach John Kear has confirmed.

Kear has selected his 21-man squad for the fixture, trimmed from the 30-player group named last week, with ten players in line for potential debuts.

Luis Roberts, Will Evans and Cobi Green could make first senior appearances having previously featured for other Wales teams.

Kear has drafted in two players not listed in his initial squad, in the shape of Warrington Wolves prop Luke Thomas and Wakefield Trinity winger Kyle Evans.

Bailey Antrobus, Jude Ferreira, Tom Hopkins, Owen Restall and Lewis Hulme could also make their first Wales appearances.

Leigh Centurions’s former NRL fullback Caleb Aekins and Bradford Bulls pair Rhys Evans and Dan Fleming are among the players from Kear’s initial selection who are not in his squad of 21.

Wales 21-man squad to face France: Bailey Antrobus (York City Knights), Joe Burke (West Wales Raiders), Chester Butler (Huddersfield Giants – on loan at Bradford Bulls), Michael Butt (Swinton Lions), Connor Davies (Workington Town), Curtis Davies (Workington Town), Will Evans (Whitehaven), Ben Evans (Bradford Bulls), Kyle Evans* (Wakefield Trinity), Jude Ferreira (Hull FC – on loan London Broncos), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings), Dalton Grant (London Broncos), Cobi Green (Rochdale Hornets), Tom Hopkins (Barrow Raiders), Lewis Hulme (Widnes Vikings), Elliot Kear (Bradford Bulls), Owen Restall (Oldham), Luis Roberts (Leigh Centurions), Luke Thomas (Warrington Wolves), Anthony Walker (Bradford Bulls), Rhys Williams (Salford Red Devils)