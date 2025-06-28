Richard Horne hails Doncaster hooker’s work-rate in derby win

DONCASTER coach Richard Horne praised Greg Burns after the hooker helped topple his old club Sheffield for the second time this season.

The Eagles might have won 50-18 in the 1895 Cup first-round derby at the Steel City Stadium in March.

But the Dons downed their rivals 19-6 at home in March and then beat them 26-12 in the recent return match in round 14.

It was their first away win over Sheffield since 2014 (42-34 at Owlerton) and their first league double against them since 2000 (16-10 at the Don Valley Stadium then 29-8 at Belle Vue, the former home of Doncaster Rovers).

Horne, who signed Burns from Sheffield in 2022, said of the 30-year-old product of the old Eagles Academy: “I thought Greg was outstanding over big minutes.

“He was out there for more than an hour, and the work he got through laid the platform for us to win the game.

“He slowed down their ball-playing middles and that meant they were less effective on the edges.”