Doncaster complete double over rivals Sheffield Eagles

SHEFFIELD EAGLES 12 DONCASTER 26

DAN FOWLER, Steel City Stadium, Sunday

DONCASTER continue to rule the South Yorkshire roost as they completed a league double over their nearest and dearest neighbours Sheffield.

After surviving an Eagles foray forward in the early stages, Doncaster looked to be much quicker and stronger, whilst also having a creative spark with Connor Robinson and Craig Hall pulling the strings.

The deadlock was broken in the ninth minute as fullback Hall put a try on a plate for the in-form Edene Gebbie. A superb cut-out ball caught Jayden Billy unawares and his Papua New Guinean counterpart had the easy job to dot down. Robinson converted.

Hall was at the heart of Doncaster’s next sustained attack, winning a goal-line dropout before a penalty was given for a high tackle on Jacob Jones. Robinson pointed to the sticks and added the goal for 0-8 after 17 minutes.

The introduction of Dons’ forwards Tyla Hepi and Pauli Pauli from the interchange bench gave Sheffield’s defence more headaches, given their offloading game.

It was a Hepi offload that set Doncaster on the way for their second try of the afternoon, finding Greg Burns, who streaked forward to the 10-metre line. With Sheffield at sixes and sevens, Robinson surveyed his options to perfection as he put in a grubber to the corner for Gebbie to complete his brace.

Sheffield got themselves on the board with seven minutes remaining of the first half. It was in rather fortuitous circumstances as a kick from Corey Johnson was spilled by a combination of Robinson and Gebbie, leaving Kris Welham open to pick up the scraps. Josh Hodson converted from in front.

However, it was a case of one step forward and two steps back for the hosts as they knocked on in the very next set to give Doncaster a perfect chance to recoup those six points. And Richard Horne’s men did just that as the ever-lively Robinson stuck his head down and found his way to the line before converting for a 14-point buffer.

Sheffield did have a chance to cut the deficit with a penalty goal on the hooter but Hodson’s attempt sailed wide of the mark.

A good portion of the second half was played deep in Doncaster’s half but Sheffield’s attack proved toothless against a spirited defence from the visitors.

On the other hand, whenever Doncaster had the ball, they always looked dangerous. Gebbie had another sprint down the left flank in the early stages of the second stanza before being stopped by Eagles fullback Jack Walker. Reece Lyne was then bundled into touch soon after but it was certainly a warning signal Sheffield had to take notice of.

A 40/20 from Reiss Butterworth gave Sheffield a chance to kick into gear, but a run to the wing by Walker was easily snuffed out by the Dons, who tackled him to the touchline.

Burns was a constant thorn in Sheffield’s side and the ex-Eagle did get over the line as the hour mark approached but the try was chalked off for obstruction.

And it was game, set and match on 69 minutes when Brad Hey applied the finishing touch to a deft grubber. Robinson converted for 6-26.

Corey Johnson did get a consolation score for the Eagles three minutes from time after showing nice footwork and Joel Farrell converted to complete the scoring.

GAMESTAR: Nifty halfback Connor Robinson was the most influential player on the field.

GAMEBREAKER: Brad Hey’s try on 69 minutes put the game to bed for the Dons.

MATCHFACTS

EAGLES

26 Jack Walker

25 Jayden Billy

3 Kris Welham

33 Josh Hodson

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

9 Corey Johnson

31 Jenson Windley

8 Eddie Battye

14 Reiss Butterworth

30 Martyn Reilly

23 Alex Foster

36 Jack Billington

13 Titus Gwaze

Subs (all used)

12 Joel Farrell

16 Blake Broadbent

22 Masi Matongo

24 Oliver Roberts

Tries: Welham (33), Johnson (77)

Goals: Hodson 1/1, Farrell 1/1

DONCASTER

1 Craig Hall

5 Luke Briscoe

4 Reece Lyne

3 Brad Hey

18 Edene Gebbie

24 Watson Boas

7 Connor Robinson

8 Brad Knowles

9 Greg Burns

10 Suaia Matagi

14 Jacob Jones

11 Sam Smeaton

29 Will Gardiner

Subs (all used)

16 Pauli Pauli

20 Isaac Misky

21 Tyla Hepi

28 Logan Moy

Tries: Gebbie (8, 23), Robinson (36), Hey (69)

Goals: Robinson 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-8, 0-14, 6-14, 6-20; 6-26, 12-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eagles: Blake Broadbent; Doncaster: Connor Robinson

Penalty count: 5-10

Half-time: 6-20

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 821