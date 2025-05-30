RL Commercial launches special pass for all Super League + fixtures

RUGBY LEAGUE COMMERCIAL has launched a special pass for fans to watch all SuperLeague+ fixtures for the rest of the Super League season for £49.99.

A preview of what’s on offer will be available completely free this Saturday evening (May 31), with live coverage from Perpignan of the Round 13 fixture between Catalans Dragons and Hull FC to anyone who has an SL+ account.

It’s free to sign up for SL+, with a range of passes available to purchase – monthly for £19.99, individual match passes for £7.99, and a Round Pass for £12.99.

The new Half Season pass will cover Rounds 13 to 27 inclusive, securing live coverage of at least four fixtures every week.

For domestic UK viewers, Sky’s two exclusive picks from each round will be available to watch on demand from Monday mornings – and for the majority of overseas viewers, all six matches from each round will be available live, in addition to the Play-Offs and the Grand Final.

Adam Treeby, RL Commercial’s Head of Broadcast: “Our priority for 2025 has been to build on the success of the launch year for SuperLeague+ in 2024.

“We’ve already sold more match passes after 12 rounds this year than we did in the whole of the 2024 season, and the introduction of the Round Pass has also been popular as we continue to build our user base – which now spreads across more than 70 countries.

“Offering a new pass for the remaining 15 rounds of the season means live coverage of at least 60 matches and for many overseas subscribers, more than 90, up to and including the Grand Final in October.

“And free access to the Catalans v Hull FC match this Saturday is a great way for fans to take a look at what’s on offer.”