St Helens legend James Roby visits rugby union giants with ideas shared

ST HELENS legend James Roby visited rugby union giants Leicester Tigers this week.

The combining of ideas between rugby league and rugby union has grown in recent years with the likes of league greats Shaun Edwards and Andy Farrell making waves in the 15-man code.

Leicester are currently in the English Premiership Table for the 2025 campaign, whilst St Helens sit inside Super League’s top six.

With Super League rivals aiming to steal a march on their rivals, however, all initiatives are considered with Roby tapping into the minds of the 15-man code this week.

Roby posted on LinkedIn: “Grateful for the opportunity to spend a day with Leicester Tigers. A club with a rich history of success, outstanding people and a physical edge.

“There were plenty of similarities to our environment at St.Helens R.F.C. but also valuable differences that challenged my thinking in the best way. It’s always healthy to step outside your own bubble, question assumptions, and see what can be sharpened. Not just in our team systems, but in myself.

“It was a chance to learn from experienced and respected coaches and staff, to connect with new people, and to take away ideas that may influence how we work, lead, and prepare.

“Thanks to everyone at Leicester for the warm welcome and the insight into your professional environment. Plenty to reflect on and some things I’ll be taking back with me.”