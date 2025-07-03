Robins sign Harvey Horne to new deal

HULL KR have agreed a new contract with their teenage winger Harvey Horne that will keep him at Sewell Group Craven Park until the end of the 2027 Betfred Super League season.

The Robins Academy graduate has yet to make his first-team debut with Hull KR, but he has made five appearances in the Championship this season, including two games with Doncaster, scoring a try on his debut, and three with Sheffield Eagles.

Horne was part of the Robins’ Wembley squad after featuring in the 21-man squad earlier in the season, travelling down with the squad and participating in the Red and Whites’ preparation as they lifted the Betfred Challenge Cup at the national stadium in early June.

“Hull KR is my boyhood club and I’ve been here since Scholarship, it’s great to stay with the club,” Horne told hullkr.co.uk.

“It’s a good place to be with the group we have and the team winning the Challenge Cup. The challenge is now to push for selection this season and next year.”

Horne believes his Championship loan spells have had a positive impact on his development.

“It was a good test for me. Most young players need the game time in the Championship before they step up to Super League.

“Being coached by my uncle (Richard Horne) at Doncaster was a bit weird but it was a great experience. At Sheffield all the lads were great and the game time was good for my development.”

Horne, who will celebrate his 20th birthday on 13 July, highlighted his inclusion in the 21-man squad for Robins’ Wembley triumph as a special moment in his career: “It was a great experience for me, to be young and being in that environment.

“To watch how the lads prepare for such a big game was great and I loved every minute of it. Hopefully that will be me in the next few years and the experiences I gained from that weekend will stand me in good stead for the future.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters, commented on Horne’s extension: “Harvey’s new extension is thoroughly deserved. He’s worked hard to continue his development and improve over the last year.

“We’re looking forward to Harvey continuing his development over the next few seasons to put himself in a position to play for Hull KR’s first team.”