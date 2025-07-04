Tui Lolohea double helps Huddersfield Giants win at Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS 12 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 30

JACOB KILBRIDE, The Jungle, Thursday

TWO tries from Tui Lolohea inspired Huddersfield Giants to a vital victory over bottom-three rivals Castleford Tigers.

Huddersfield recovered from Zac Woolford’s early sinbinning to go ahead through Lolohea’s opener before Sam Halsall struck, with George Flanagan converting both.

A couple of scores in quick succession from George Lawler and Zac Cini helped get Castleford back on level terms by half-time.

Taane Milne’s superb finish put Huddersfield back in front, with late efforts from Flanagan and a second from Lolohea sealing a win which cuts the gap to the tenth-placed Tigers down to just two points.

Having run Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors close alongside an upset win at Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield will be hoping this result – only their third Super League win of the year – can pep up their season.

For Castleford, it feels like two steps backwards after the positive signs shown in the agonising and controversial late defeat to Wigan while also continuing their miserable home record. They have defeated only financially-stricken Salford Red Devils at The Jungle since July last year.

Danny McGuire’s side were gifted the early initiative here too when Woolford saw yellow after just 43 seconds for a late shot on Joe Westerman.

It was Huddersfield though who registered the only points in those ten minutes. From a kick-return on his own ten, Flanagan spotted a right-side gap and set Jacob Gagai haring away, beating Dejan Asi before the supporting Lolohea finished.

Louis Senior could count himself as one of Castleford’s few first-half stand-out performers but it was his wild defensive mis-read, jumping out of the line, that let Halsall in at the left corner.

Flanagan nailed the touchline conversion for a 12-0 lead which appeared to have put Huddersfield in control before Castleford hit back with two tries in three minutes.

Louis Senior made the early ground down the right before a delayed Asi pass and a Rowan Milnes short ball sent Lawler over the whitewash.

The returning Innes Senior followed his brother in gaining valuable metres, this time on the left, before Cini’s inside charge enabled him to barge over the top of some suspect defending by Flanagan and Jacob Gagai.

Two Milnes goals left the contest all square at 12-12 at the break.

Castleford were handed a warning when Taane Milne was short in trying to dot down a Lolohea grubber, but there was no denying the centre when he barged in at the right corner..

Castleford thought they had struck back on the hour when Louis Senior dived over from Sam Wood’s wide looping pass, but the referee called a knock on over the line.

A high shot on Woolford allowed Flanagan to nudge Huddersfield into a six-point lead with a penalty-goal, and with just ten minutes left, the visitors laid a decisive blow.

Running a clever line against the grain, Flanagan breezed through to touch down Lolohea’s drop-off ball – then converted.

Lolohea added some late gloss to the scoreline, racing clear from his own ten after intercepting a loose Asi pass. Flanagan kicked his fifth goal.

GAMESTAR: Oliver Wilson. The Huddersfield prop capped his 100th Super League appearance with a bruising front-row display full of aggression, grit and determination through the middle.

GAMEBREAKER: George Flanagan’s 70th-minute try – set up by a marvellous Tui Lolohea drop-off pass – moved the Giants into an unassailable two-score lead.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Huddersfield broke clear from a kick return as George Flanagan and Jacob Gagai combined to break down right edge before the supporting Tui Lolohea applied the finish.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield)

2 pts Taane Milne (Huddersfield)

1 pt Zac Cini (Castleford)

MATCHFACTS

TIGERS

3 Zac Cini

24 Josh Simm

22 Louis Senior

4 Sam Wood

5 Innes Senior

6 Dejan Asi

42 Chris Atkin

38 Brad Singleton

26 George Hill

41 Tom Amone

10 George Lawler

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

Subs (all used)

7 Rowan Milnes

15 George Griffin

23 Sam Hall

43 Joe Stimson

18th man (not used)

25 Will Tate

Also in 21-man squad

9 Liam Horne

23 Fletcher Rooney

35 Dan Okoro

Tries: Lawler (38), Cini (40)

Goals: Milnes 2/2

GIANTS

29 George Flanagan

2 Adam Swift

5 Sam Halsall

23 Taane Milne

1 Jacob Gagai

6 Tui Lolohea

35 Matt Frawley

8 Oliver Wilson

9 Zac Woolford

22 Tristan Powell

13 Harry Rushton

17 Joe Greenwood

21 Leroy Cudjoe

Subs (all used)

10 Tom Burgess

14 Ashton Golding

16 George King

27 Kieran Rush

18th man (not used)

15 Matty English

Also in 21-man squad

3 Jake Bibby

18 Fenton Rogers

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Lolohea (5, 80), Halsall (31), Milne (51), Flanagan (70)

Goals: Flanagan 5/6

Sin bin: Woolford (2) – late tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 12-12; 12-16, 12-18, 12-24, 12-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Giants: Oliver Wilson; Tigers: Zac Cini

Penalty count: 4-6

Half-time: 12-12

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 6,669