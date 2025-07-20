Rochdale Hornets back to winning ways at Newcastle Thunder

NEWCASTLE THUNDER 0 ROCHDALE HORNETS 60

CHARLIE BOYER, Crow Trees, Sunday

ROCHDALE recorded their first win since May in comprehensive style, scoring twelve tries.

It was Hornets who broke the deadlock with their first set of the match, a fast passing move finished off by Lewis Else wide out with Max Flanagan converting.

Newcastle’s first foray into Rochdale’s half stemmed from a penalty on halfway. In the following set, Flanagan knocked on to hand six more tackles to the hosts, but they couldn’t take advantage.

Rochdale extended their lead to ten points after 15 minutes with Tom Ashton bulldozing his way over from close range.

Thunder gained a repeat set in the Rochdale half soon after as a deft grubber kick forced a drop-out, but they couldn’t turn the field position into points.

After 23 minutes, Rochdale were in once more as a low kick from Ben Will was pounced on by Else for his second try.

Despite the scoreline, the home side continued to pile the pressure on and forced another drop-out from a kick. From the resulting set, Jack Potter and Brad Ward did well to keep the ball alive, but it was eventually plucked out by Will, who went the full length to score. Flanagan converted from close range for 20-0.

After 32 minutes, Rochdale were in again as Morgan Punchard crashed over underneath the bar to give Flanagan the easiest of goals.

Right on half-time, Gary Thornton’s side hit the 30-point mark as Dan Nixon rose above the Thunder defence to latch onto a crossfield kick.

The second half started with Rochdale showing some attacking intent. A kick forward was gathered by Alex Donaghy, but he was dragged into touch.

The Newcastle defence was resolute, but it did crack when Else fought his way through a tackle to get his hat-trick. Flanagan added the extras.

After 51 minutes, Luke Forber batted a high ball into the path of Will for his second try of the day to make it 40-0.

Soon after, Rochdale were in once more as Flanagan exploited a gap in the defence to touch down. He had his second soon after thanks to an inside pass from Forber, and Martyn Ridyard took over from the tee to make it 50-0.

Jordan Andrade went on a barnstorming run to add his name to the scoresheet with Ridyard converting, and Forber grabbed a try right on the hooter as he picked up a long kick.

GAMESTAR: While it’s always easy to pick out the try-scorers, Rochdale scrum-half Lewis Else controlled the game and produced some perfectly-measured kicks.

GAMEBREAKER: Hornets’ first try after just a minute set the tone for the rest of the afternoon, it was only going to end one way.

MATCHFACTS

THUNDER

1 James Farrar

2 Leo Bradley

3 Brad Ward

4 Jake Dickinson

5 Sean Croston

6 Alex Donaghy

7 Jack Potter

8 Harry Price

9 Tom Siddle

17 Tobias Gibson

11 George Birch

13 David Weetman

12 Tyler Walton

Subs (all used)

14 Will Lintin

15 Matty Handy

16 Lewis Richardson

10 Harry Lowery

HORNETS

14 Max Flanagan

2 Dan Nixon

22 Jack Darbyshire

20 Tom Ashton

21 Ben Will

23 Morgan Punchard

7 Lewis Else

19 Jayden Dayes

36 Ross Whitmore

10 Luke Nelmes

18 Dylan Kelly-Duffy

33 Darcy Simpson

13 Emmerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

5 Luke Forber

6 Martyn Ridyard

16 Jordan Andrade

34 Elijah Simpson

Tries: Else (1, 23, 49), Ashton (13), Will (30, 51), Punchard (32), Nixon (38), Flanagan (54, 61), Andrade (68), Forber (80)

Goals: Flanagan 4/8, Ridyard 2/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-14, 0-20, 0-26, 0-30; 0-36, 0-40, 0-44, 0-50, 0-56, 0-60

Rugby Leaguer and League Express Men of the Match

Thunder: James Farrar; Hornets: Lewis Else

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 0-30

Referee: Denton Arnold