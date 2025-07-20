Sam Cook double as York Knights beat Barrow Raiders to stay top

YORK KNIGHTS 26 BARROW RAIDERS 12

GAVIN WILSON, LNER Community Stadium, Sunday

YORK will enjoy another week at the top of the table after securing a hard-earned victory in wet and slippery conditions.

Coach Mark Applegarth made three changes from the team who beat Bradford, with Will Dagger making a welcome return in the halves (Ata Hingano was rested), Joe Law replacing Jesse Dee (he played centre with Oli Field moving to the second row) and prop Ukuma Ta’ai coming in for Conor Fitzsimmons.

Barrow boss Paul Crarey also made a trio of changes from the team who beat Batley. Prop Joe Bullock had returned to Salford, with Ryan Brown taking his place, and wingers Shane Toal and Andrew Bulman were replaced by Luke Broadbent and Ryan Shaw.

Despite heavy rain, the Knights started brightly and Law used some deft footwork to cross for the opening try, and his left-edge partner Scott Galeano extended the lead by expertly finishing in the corner midway through the half.

Kiwi hooker Sam Cook was introduced and made an instant impact when crashing over from close range between the posts. Liam Harris landed his first successful conversion for a 14-0 lead at the break.

Cook bagged his brace with a carbon-copy try ten minutes into the second half and with the goal good, the leaders seemed to be in full control at 20-0.

But the Raiders threatened a fightback with two-well taken tries soon after the hour.

Luke Cresswell stayed alert and caught the defence napping on some rare second-phase play, darting over from close range.

York fullback Toa Mata’afa had a difficult afternoon under the high ball, and his error gifted Barrow the field position for Tom Walker to crash over. Ryan Shaw converted both tries and the visitors were growing in confidence.

The rain continued to fall, preventing both teams from building much pressure, and York were able to manage the closing stages, with the win confirmed five minutes from time when Connor Bailey strolled over untouched off the back of an old-school run-around play. Harris kicked his third goal.

GAMESTAR: Sam Cook added some zip off the bench and contributed two tries either side of half-time.

GAMEBREAKER: Barrow threatened a second-half fightback but Connor Bailey’s try settled the contest.

MATCHFACTS

KNIGHTS

36 Toa Mata’afa

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

4 Joe Law

35 Scott Galeano

1 Will Dagger

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

20 Oli Field

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

19 Sam Cook

31 Kieran Hudson

33 Mitch Clark

Tries: Law (8), Galeano (20), Cook (34, 52), Bailey (74)

Goals: Harris 3/5

RAIDERS

1 Luke Cresswell

4 Luke Broadbent

3 Matt Costello

18 Curtis Teare

17 Ryan Shaw

22 Alex Bishop

7 Ryan Johnston

8 Tom Walker

9 Josh Wood

32 Ryan Brown

11 Ellis Robson

24 Jarrad Stack

6 Brad Walker

Subs (all used)

25 Aiden Doolan

12 James Greenwood

16 Charlie Emslie

19 Delaine Gittens-Bedward

Tries: Cresswell (62), T Walker (65)

Goals: Shaw 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0; 20-0, 20-6, 20-12, 26-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Knights: Sam Cook; Raiders: Tom Walker

Penalty count: 2-2

Referee: Ryan Cox

Half-time: 14-0