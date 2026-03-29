Rochdale Hornets dominate Goole Vikings to return to form

ROCHDALE HORNETS 35 GOOLE VIKINGS 10

CHARLIE BOYER, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday

ROCHDALE returned to winning ways in impressive style, with five different try-scorers getting in on the act.

The opening stages were end to end, with neither side managing to find their way to the line, but the deadlock was broken after ten minutes thanks to Hornets winger TJ Boyd, who received the ball just inside the Goole half and raced away to score, with Max Flanagan nailing a tough touchline kick.

Just after the quarter-hour mark, Rochdale doubled their advantage when Jamie Dallimore pounced on a loose ball following a chip, with Flanagan again adding the extras.

Then Dallimore’s halfback partner Jack Hansen produced a spectacular solo effort as he went the length of the field after a Vikings knock-on, with his momentum taking him over the line after a determined chase from the Mackenzie Harman.

Goole got themselves on the scoresheet after 27 minutes, when Flanagan lost the ball in mid-air with Josh Guzdek capitalising. Former Rochdale man Jack Miller added the extras.

The visitors were in again not long after, this time through Tom Halliday, who barged his way down his wing to get his team back to within a converted try.

Gary Thornton’s Rochdale wasted no time in imposing themselves at the start of the second half and the influential Dallimore was once again present in his side’s next try. His high kick was pouched by the rising Dan Nixon, who handed the ball off to Lewis Hatton, who finished the job.

Flanagan added the two for a twelve-point gap before Hansen produced a neat 40-20 to put the home side in a great position, and from the resulting set, Dallimore opted to keep the scoreboard ticking by slotting a field-goal from close range.

While the visitors did continue to find their way into the Rochdale half, the hosts’ defence stood firm.

Rochdale were knocking on the door once more when Ben Metcalfe and Tom Ashton went close in consecutive tackles, and the win was secured nine minutes from time after Flanagan leapt home wide out following a quick offload from Junior Sa’u and then converted.

The fullback forced another try two minutes from time as he sliced through the Goole defence to finish between the uprights for a simple kick.

It was a first win since February for Rochdale, who will now aim to topple neighbours Oldham on Good Friday.

GAMESTAR: Rochdale fullback Max Flanagan was impressive underneath the high ball, kicked well from the tee and scored two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Lewis Hatton’s try early in the second half helped establish a twelve-point lead and allowed Hornets to take a firm grip on the contest.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Max Flanagan

2 Dan Nixon

3 Tom Ashton

4 Junior Sa’u

22 TJ Boyd

6 Jamie Dallimore

25 Jack Hansen

8 Jaden Dayes

14 George Roby

34 Chris Barratt

24 Ben Metcalfe

12 Ethan Wood

9 Ross Whitmore

Subs (all used)

7 Jordan Paga

10 Lewis Hatton

17 Dylan Kelly-Duffy

19 Luke Waterworth

Tries: Boyd (10), Dallimore (16), Hansen (22), Hatton (48), Flanagan (71, 78)

Goals: Flanagan 5/6

Field-goals: Dallimore (54)

VIKINGS

1 Josh Guzdek

5 Callum Shaw

3 Cooper Howlett

18 Connor Barley

2 Tom Halliday

6 Mackenzie Harman

7 Jack Miller

10 Tyler Craig

31 Will Jubb

16 Harry Medlicott

11 Brett Ferres

32 Andre Savelio

30 Liam Watts

Subs (all used)

4 Keenen Tomlinson

12 Nick Staveley

13 Harry Aldous

20 Shane Tuohey

Tries: Guzek (27), Halliday (33)

Goals: Miller 1/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 16-0, 16-6, 16-10; 22-10, 23-10, 29-10, 35-10

Rugby Leaguer and League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Max Flanagan; Vikings: Tom Halliday

Penalty count: 6-5

Half-time: 16-10

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 324