Rochdale Hornets mentioned in Parliament for Nando’s link and mental health

ROCHDALE HORNETS were mentioned in Parliament, with local MP Paul Waugh championing their impact on the local community in the House of Commons.

He referenced their recent partnership with Nando’s but more crucially, the positive impact Rugby League has on mental health, a fact that was supported by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy.

Waugh said: “Rochdale Hornets have had a winning start to their league season, a spicy performance no doubt linked to the new partnership with Nando’s restaurants.

“Ours is a true community club, with its work off the pitch as important as the results on it. Does the Secretary of State agree with me that we should be promoting Rugby League, not just as great entertainment, but as a brilliant way to help our nation’s physical and mental health?”

In response, Nandy said: “I couldn’t agree with you more. Rugby League clubs have the ability to reach where others can’t.

“This week I was delighted to convene a round table with the Prime Minister to discuss the issues raised by (Netflix TV series) Adolescence and particularly the impact of mental health and isolation on young men.

“We’re working with Rugby League clubs to see what more we can do to support young men’s mental health in coalfield communities and I’ll be in a position to announce more to the house shortly.”