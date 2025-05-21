Rochdale Hornets sign Scotland international from Hunslet

ROCHDALE HORNETS have signed hooker Ross Whitmore from Hunslet on a deal until the end of this season.

Whitmore helped Hunslet to promotion into the Championship last season and then made his international debut for Scotland against Ireland.

But he hasn’t featured since early March and has now returned to League One with Rochdale.

The 25-year-old previously spent three years with Doncaster and has more than 60 third-tier appearances to his name.

“The main thing I want out of this season is getting my enjoyment back for the game, and with the lads we have, I’m sure that will happen in no time,” said Whitmore.

“The lads are all working towards a place in the top four, and I’m confident that we can achieve that together.”

Rochdale head Gary Thornton is glad for Whitmore’s arrival with their number nine, Oli Burton, currently sidelined for six weeks with a foot injury.

He said: “We got the opportunity to bring Ross in from Hunslet at a key stage of the season, and with Oli picking up an injury, he is a welcome addition.

“Ross has plenty of experience in this division with Doncaster, and was an integral part of Hunslet’s promotion last season.

“He will give us options at hooker and 13, and is a big addition to the group.”