Danny McGuire reacts to Chris Chester appointment and long-term future at Castleford Tigers

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed he is “excited” by Chris Chester’s appointment as director of rugby of Castleford Tigers.

Chester joined the West Yorkshire club last week after three years at Leigh Leopards and it’s fair to say that his impact at the Super League side was massive.

Now McGuire believes he can do the same at Castleford.

“He has been really helpful, he is very active and is on the phone more than I’ve seen anybody. He is making things happen,” McGuire said.

“Recruitment and retention isn’t easy and there are lots of moving parts all the time. He has been really positive and has settled in really well.

“I’m excited to see what he can help us do and help us create.”

McGuire referenced just how well Chester did in a similar role at Leigh, helping to unearth gems such as Tom Amone, Ethan O’Neill and Kai O’Donnell.

“He did a fantastic job at Leigh. His recruitment, numbers and success stories were really high. We are hoping that will happen here too.

“He has got experience in the game, he is in the office every morning telling us and the coaches what he feels.

“I feel he will be a really good addition. His CV and what he’s done for Leigh is outstanding.

“He has a really good understanding of the market.”

With Castleford’s results not exactly going well on the field, McGuire insists Chester has not had conversations about the coaching future long term.

“I’ve not had a deep chat with him regarding the future. Chezzy is really busy with recruitment looking at players for this and next year.

“I really feel like he has been scoping the environment and taking everything onboard. We have had plenty of conversations but nothing too deep like that.

“I am confident we can make things happen and turn things around.”