Rochdale Hornets take down North Wales Crusaders to continue rise

ROCHDALE HORNETS 20 NORTH WALES CRUSADERS 16

SIMON JONES, Crown Oil Arena, Sunday

TITLE-CHASING North Wales are stalling at a key stage of the season as they suffered a second defeat running.

Rochdale were trying to build on wins over Newcastle, Goole and Whitehaven, and did it with the help of two more tries from Luke Forber.

Crusaders, coached by former Hornets player and team chief Carl Forster, were aiming to bounce back after their 24-12 home defeat by Swinton.

That was only a second loss in 14 league games for the Colwyn Bay side this season, and the coach said: “We’ve had some honest conversations and dusted ourselves off.”

A subplot of the match was the meeting of winger Forber and North Wales second rower Sam Wilde, with the pair going into it as the division’s joint-top try-scorers with 17 apiece in the league.

With Gregg McNally back but the equally-experienced Martyn Ridyard out, Rochdale had Max Flanagan at halfback rather than fullback, and started brightly, being held up twice as they put pressure on the visitors.

And they found a way through ten minutes in, when Dan Nixon intercepted a kick over the top and ran forwards, with the ball eventually finding its way to Forber’s centre Tom Ashton, who went over, with Flanagan tagging on the tricky kick.

McNally tested North Wales with a teasing kick, but they dealt well with it and went on the offensive.

However, Rochdale not only resisted, but came up with a second try after 25 minutes when, after a goal-line drop-out was forced, further attacking finished with Forber strolling in, although Flanagan dragged his conversion attempt wide.

On the back of a penalty, North Wales conjured a response on the half-hour through Wilde, who powered across from close range, but Jordy Gibson couldn’t add the goal.

Flanagan hit a post with a penalty-goal attempt, then after a let-off when North Wales put a pass aimed for Jake Spedding into touch, his side forced a fourth drop-out of the first half, although North Wales held firm.

Forber’s smart footwork paved the way to his second try – and 19th in the league this year – just two minutes into the second half, although his effort went unconverted.

Then just before the hour, on-loan Wigan prop Dylan Kelly-Duffy put another dent in North Wales’ hopes by powering his way in after his side kept the ball alive on the last tackle, with Flanagan’s second conversion of the match making it 20-4.

But North Wales kept plugging away, and they kept the game alive on 63 minutes, when Spedding scored wide out and this time, Gibson was good from the tee to cut the gap to ten points.

Forster’s side grabbed a third try through Josh Eaves which was improved by Gibson, but with only a couple of minutes remaining, Rochdale held out.

GAMESTAR: Rochdale winger Luke Forber continued his try-scoring exploits.

GAMEBREAKER: Dylan Kelly-Duffy’s 58th-minutes try was important.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Gregg McNally

2 Dan Nixon

22 Jack Darbyshire

20 Tom Ashton

5 Luke Forber

14 Max Flanagan

7 Lewis Else

17 Ben Killan

36 Ross Whitmore

32 Luke Nelmes

18 Dylan Kelly-Duffy

33 Darcy Simpson

13 Emerson Whittel

Subs (all used)

23 Morgan Punchard

30 Isaac Reid

16 Jordan Andrade

9 Charlie McKler

Tries: Ashton (10), Forber (25, 42), Kelly-Duffy (58)

Goals: Flanagan 2/5

Sin bin: McKler (44) – high tackle

CRUSADERS

1 Lloyd Roby

21 Jake Spedding

4 Matt Reid

3 Kieran Taylor

2 Jack Holmes

7 Jordy Gibson

6 Toby Hughes

8 Jack Houghton

19 Josh Eaves

10 Chris Barratt

11 Sam Wilde

12 Cole Oakley

13 Olly Davies

Subs (all used)

14 Joe Baldwin

32 Anthony Walker

23 Paddy Jones

15 Shaun Costello

Tries: Wilde (30), Spedding (63), Eaves (78)

Goals: Gibson 2/3

Sin bin: Barratt (71) – trip

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 10-0, 10-4; 14-4, 20-4, 20-10, 20-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Luke Forber; Crusaders: Jordy Gibson

Penalty count: 7-7

Half-time: 10-4

Referee: Kevin Moore