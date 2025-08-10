David Nofoaluma shines as Halifax Panthers demolish Sheffield Eagles

HALIFAX PANTHERS 46 SHEFFIELD EAGLES 6

DAN FOWLER, Bartercard Odsal, Bradford, Sunday

HALIFAX kept their play-off chase alive by demolishing Sheffield.

With a 24-0 advantage inside the first 15 minutes, the game was over and it was just a case of how many points Halifax were going to put on the board.

David Nofoaluma showed his star-studded NRL pedigree by being several steps ahead of the Eagles throughout.

It was ex-Eagle Zack McComb that got the scoring started for Halifax on six minutes, with Nofoaluma setting his stall out early with an effortless break. Jack Hansen converted and he’d have the kicking tee back out soon after.

Adam O’Brien was next to make a break but didn’t pass to one of the numerous supporting runners he had.

However, that missed opportunity didn’t prove too costly as an Eagles knock-on gave Halifax another chance at the visitors’ line.

Ronan Dixon received a flat ball and crashed over from close range, Hansen again with the kicking honours as he made it two from two.

Two tries in as many minutes followed as the Panthers continued to put a demoralised Sheffield outfit to the sword.

That man Nofoaluma was at the heart of both scores, firstly collecting a Cory Aston kick before Dayon Sambou and Ben Tibbs combined to put James Woodburn-Hall away for his first try of the afternoon.

Then, another pass on the money as Charlie Graham became the intended target and the ex-Keighley man had a willing runner in Hansen to do the rest. The Fax scrum-half stayed perfect with the boot with another couple of successful goals.

At this point, surely everyone associated with Halifax would have been thinking of racking up an extremely high total but Sheffield did manage to stop the bleeding for a time.

A 40/20 from Aston even gave the visitors a chance to attack the Fax line but nothing was doing on that particular occasion.

Fax got to the 30-point mark before the interval with another Nofoaluma-inspired move ending with George Whitby dotting down and Hansen converting.

With the riot act being issued, not for the first time this year, by Eagles coach Craig Lingard, there was a positive reaction from the South Yorkshire club.

So much so, they even got the first try of the second half after gaining field possession from a Reiss Butterworth 40/20. Matty Dawson-Jones crossed for Sheffield and Aston – whilst getting pelters from the home fans regarding the absence of his father as part of the Eagles higher-ups – added the goal for 6-30.

Sheffield’s purple patch came to an end just shy of the hour mark with Charlie Graham sweeping up a loose Eagles pass for one of the easier tries of his career. Whitby stepped up to convert on this occasion.

Two tries in the final 12 minutes rounded off a superb afternoon for the Panthers.

A break from Tibbs was finished by Woodburn-Hall to complete his brace before Brad Graham got a try as just reward for a workmanlike performance. Hansen converted one from two.

GAMESTAR: David Nofoaluma was simply outstanding for the Panthers and a constant terror for the Eagles’ defence.

GAMEBREAKER: Jack Hansen’s try on 15 minutes, which made it 24-0, sealed the win against an Eagles side bereft of confidence.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

23 David Nofoaluma

2 Ben Tibbs

30 Dayon Sambou

4 Ben Crooks

3 Charlie Graham

6 James Woodburn-Hall

7 Jack Hansen

8 Brandon Douglas

9 Adam O’Brien

16 Ronan Dixon

12 Adam Tangata

19 Zack McComb

17 Will Calcott

Subs (all used)

13 Jacob Fairbank

15 Connor Davies

20 Brad Graham

32 George Whitby

Tries: McComb (6), Dixon (10), Woodburn-Hall (13, 68), Hansen (15), Whitby (36), C Graham (59), B Graham (77)

Goals: Hansen 6/7, Whitby 1/1

EAGLES

26 Jack Walker

25 Jayden Billy

3 Kris Welham

5 Matty Dawson-Jones

26 Billy Walkley

6 Cory Aston

37 Danny Craven

8 Eddie Battye

14 Reiss Butterworth

16 Blake Broadbent

15 Evan Hodgson

24 Oliver Roberts

18 Jack Bussey

Subs (all used)

1 Matty Marsh

13 Titus Gwaze

32 Harry Bowes

38 Marcus Green

Tries: Dawson-Jones (48)

Goals: Aston 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0; 30-6, 36-6, 42-6, 46-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: David Nofoaluma; Eagles: Harry Bowes

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 1,273