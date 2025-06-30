Rochdale Hornets to hold open training session and fans’ forum

ROCHDALE HORNETS are inviting supporters to attend an open training session and fans’ forum at The Hive on Friday 18 July.

It will give fans the opportunity to see the men’s first team take to the field and undertake their final preparations ahead of the trip to Newcastle Thunder later on that weekend.

Captain’s run will begin at 6.30pm and supporters are invited to watch the session before interacting with their favourite members of the Hornets’ squad, collecting autographs and taking selfies.

From 8pm, supporters can attend a special Fans’ Forum, during which time Chairman Andy Mazey, head coach Gary Thornton and a number of senior club personnel will be answering questions and providing updates on the club, Foundation and wider sport’s key issues.

The Hive at Million Pavilion, Balderstone is the club’s community hub, located at Platting Lane, OL11 2HD.