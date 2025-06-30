Premier League player a guest at Workington Town fixture

PREMIER LEAGUE goalkeeper James Trafford was a guest at Workington Town’s recent win over Newcastle Thunder.

The Burnley star, who also represents England Under 21s, hails from Cockermouth and was previously on the books of Manchester City, as well as having a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

He is friends with Workington outside back Spencer Fulton (above), who arrived at the club from community side Cockermouth Titans earlier in the year.

Trafford and a group of friends sponsor Fulton, now becoming a regular at centre in Jonty Gorley’s team.