Rohan Smith confirms no players will go on dual-registration with Bradford this week as Leeds Rhinos set to welcome back Mikolaj Oledzki

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith held his weekly press conference yesterday and gave some good news for Leeds Rhinos fans.

The West Yorkshire side’s rampaging prop, Mikolaj Oledzki, is set to return for his first game in Super League 2023 against Hull KR on Friday night.

“Mikolaj will be playing on Friday. It’s great, he’s a loveable character as well as a great player and good teammate,” Smith said.

“Everyone is excited to have Mik back and probably no more excited than him to be back.

“He’s had a lengthy shift in rehab on the back of an extended period towards the end of last season where he was playing in real pain in the big games. He was in pain whilst in the World Cup.”

Smith was also asked about the progress of new signing Sam Lisone, who has been improving with each passing game.

“I think he’s started to find his feet, he had a real impact last week in a difficult situation when he entered the field.

“He is starting to get a bit of rhythm in the English game. He has got a long way to go but he’s got plenty in there too.”

With the current climate seeing a number of clubs dip into the loan market, Leeds were approached by Wakefield over a move for fullback Luke Hooley.

That was rebuffed, with Smith confirming that he has had no other approaches for players and that no players will be sent to Bradford Bulls this weekend on dual-registration so that they don’t get cup tied.

“Wakefield’s request for Luke Hooley is the only one I am aware of but all of those things are done behind closed doors at our club.

“Luke is behind Richie at this point in time, I don’t see the need to carry two fullbacks in the 17. He’s getting some miles in his legs, but we won’t cup tie anyone this week by sending them to Bradford.

“Between Bradford and reserves and academy, they serve us well as our primary source. We have had Joe Gibbons go out to play at Keighley which is the right thing at the point of his career. It is a case-by-case situation.”