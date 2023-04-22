Rohan Smith unhappy with Leeds Rhinos defeat as he gives update on Aidan Sezer and Harry Newman

LEEDS RHINOS fell to a 20-6 defeat away at the Leigh Leopards last night.

The Rhinos have made a habit of starting slow before attacking their opponents with a second-half onslaught, but Leeds boss Rohan Smith believes his side just weren’t good enough to do that.

“We were pretty ordinary defensively early in the piece and we gave them a good start,” Smith said.

“I thought we were disjointed and started chasing the scoreboard way too early which led to errors when clearly, in the second-half, we were winning the energy battle but there was no execution on the back of it.

“Tonight it was the first one where we have conceded the points straight away whereas others have been a sluggish start.

“It’s something I will have to spend the next couple of weeks trying to find some solutions. They executed some plays really well but they were plays we were prepared for.”

Smith also confirmed a blow to halfback Aidan Sezer who didn’t return for the second-half whilst also giving an update on Harry Newman who appeared groggy at full-time.

“Harry Newman is ok, he just got a scare with those tackles that are happening at the moment. It was his ankle.

“Back end of the first-half Aidan was struggling getting around with a quad issue. He couldn’t get into a proper stride, they’ve assessed it in there but they are not 100% sure.”

That defeat to Super League rivals Leigh lifted the Leopards above Leeds in the table.