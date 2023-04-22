Hull KR back up gritty Super League win with terrific coaching news

IT’S been a great 24 hours if you are a Hull KR fan.

Not only did Willie Peters’ side beat Castleford Tigers 12-7 last night at The Jungle, now the news has been announced that assistant coaches, Brett Delaney and David Hodgson, have both signed new deals that will see them both stay at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

Delaney, who joined the Robins last July as the forwards coach, has been rewarded for his efforts with a new two-year extension.

Meanwhile, Hodgson signed for the club in 2012 as a player before retiring in 2014 and has been on the coaching staff ever since.

Now also the reserves’ head coach, Hodgson’s new contract extension will see his Hull KR tenure extend to over 13 years.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters, is pleased with his assistants extending their stay at the club:

“I’m very pleased both Brett and David have agreed to extend their stay at the club for a further two seasons.

“Brett looks after our forwards, specifically in the ruck area whilst David focuses on transitions in all areas of the game as well as being Head Coach of our Reserves team.

“They are both valued members of our staff who are well respected by all of the playing group and everyone at the club.”