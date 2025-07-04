Rowley encouraged by Red Devils’ improvement

SALFORD RED DEVILS coach Paul Rowley felt encouraged by his side’s performance in their 12-24 home defeat to Warrington Wolves on Friday night and he believes they can build on it heading into the remaining games of the season.

“It is probably as good a performance as we’ve had,” said Rowley.

“It was quite evenly matched for most of the game.

“The one thing which has been consistent is the effort and commitment. We troubled Warrington a lot with our offence and we caused them concern with our defence.

“We forced them into doing things which were uncomfortable for them, it was a valiant effort.

“We’ve competed in a game that we could have won and we’ve not been able to say that too often this year and I think the fans appreciated it.

“It was nice for them to have that hope and spirit.”