Burgess criticises Wolves’ attitude

SAM BURGESS said his Warrington Wolves side had the wrong attitude, despite securing back-to-back wins for the first time since March, after Warrington struggled to beat bottom placed Salford, eventually prevailing 24-12.

The Wolves were made to work hard for their win, which puts them firmly back in the play-off race, with two tries in the final quarter finally killing off the spirited Red Devils.

But the Warrington coach was left wondering why his team made it so hard for themselves.

“We had a great week’s practice, but it just didn’t transfer,” said Burgess.

“They came with the wrong attitude and it was disappointing.

“We focused on ourselves and getting some of our game in order in the run up to the game and that is what is disappointing.

“At the end of the day we are happy with the two points, but we also wanted a performance and we didn’t get one.

“Regardless of who is in front, we have to improve our game and I have to find the players that are willing to do it each week.”