Rugby league agent names Leeds Rhinos’ Gary Hetherington as “the greatest administrator in the world of rugby”

LEADING rugby league agent, Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, has named Leeds Rhinos chief executive, Gary Hetherington, as the “greatest administrator in the world of rugby”.

Hetherington has presided over a golden era at Headingley, taking ownership of the club in 1996 alongside construction mogul Paul Caddick, with the Rhinos winning eight Super League titles, three Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges during the pair’s time as owners.

Alongside Hetherington’s and Caddick’s continued funding of the first-team as well as brilliant scholarship and academy set-ups, the duo have been instrumental in the transformation of Headingley from an old-school rugby ground to a state-of-the-art modern facility.

Taking the Rhinos into the 21st century has been no mean feat, but Hetherington, who is now over 70 years of age, has been one of rugby league’s success stories.

And for Harrison, who will have been involved in negotiations with Hetherington for his clients over the years, he is the best to ever do it.

“For me, Gary has been the greatest administrator in the world of rugby,” Harrison said on The Full Eighty Minutes podcast.

“It’s been different for the last five or six years, but none of the success happens without Gary.

“In the next 18 months there will be changes at Leeds, though there isn’t public knowledge of what’s happening yet.

“But when he does go, I hope they bring him on to the pitch because he has looked after every player, no one has ever given Gary anything.

“I hope he gets on the pitch in front of 20,000 and gets that standing ovation.”

Hetherington has recently been involved in the takeover of London Broncos, with the 71-year-old currently in Australia talking with potential investors, not least NRL legend Darren Lockyer.