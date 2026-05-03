Thatto Heath Crusaders through in BARLA National Cup

ONLY one of Saturday’s ties in the preliminary round of the 2026 BARLA National Cup went ahead.

Thatto Heath Crusaders won 32-22 at Moldgreen but Clock Face Miners, Oldham St Annes and Oulton Raiders conceded to, respectively, Ince Rose Bridge, Featherstone Lions and Bentley.

The match between Ellenborough Rangers and Siddal was, similarly, awarded 18-0 to the hosts although Elbra official Robbie Thompson told League Express: “Siddal didn’t enter the cup but were still trying to raise a side. However, due to (the Bank Holiday Saturday) being in the calendar as a free weekend, they were unable to do so.”

Results

Saturday 2 May

PRELIMINARY ROUND: Ellenborough Rangers 18 Siddal 0; Ince Rose Bridge 18 Clock Face Miners 0; Featherstone Lions 18 Oldham St Annes 0; Moldgreen 22 Thatto Heath Crusaders 32; Oulton Raiders 0 Bentley 18.

First-round draw (ties to be played Saturday, May 23): Thornhill Trojans v Pilkington Recs; Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Bentley; Rochdale Mayfield v Leigh East; West Hull v Stanley Rangers; Hensingham v Featherstone Lions; Barrow Island v Hunslet ARLFC; Orrell St James v Ashton Bears; Millom v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Distington v Woolston Rovers; Brentwood Eels v Stainland Stags; Normanton Knights v Ellenborough Rangers; Hull Dockers v Heworth; Milford v Leigh Miners Rangers; Ince Rose Bridge v Blackbrook; Fryston Warriors v Crosfields; Skirlaugh v Bristol All Golds.

The final will be played on Saturday, October 31, at a venue to be confirmed.

SCOREBOARD

Results

Friday 1 May

CUMBRIA CUP: Egremont Rangers A 14 Wath Brow Hornets A 12; Cockermouth Titans v Flimby Vikings -nr.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

SHIELD

GROUP 1: Hindley Stags Reserves v Latchford Albion Giants -nr.

Saturday 2 May

CUMBRIA CUP: Glasson Rangers 26 Roose Pioneers 0; Seaton Rangers A Maryport A 24; Hensingham A 14 Lowca 16; Askam 22 Kells A 24.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

CUP

GROUP 1: Shevington Sharks v Chorley Panthers; Waterhead Warriors A v Spring View.

GROUP 2: Bank Quay Bulls v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Salford City Roosters v West Bank Bears.

GROUP 3: Newton Storm v Westhoughton Lions; Garswood Stags v Hindley Stags.

GROUP 4: Golborne Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers A; Folly Lane v Heysham Atoms.

SHIELD

GROUP 1: Accrington Wildcats v Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy.

GROUP 2: Woolston Rovers A v Orrell St James A; Crosfields A v Clock Face Miners A.

GROUP 3: Westhoughton Lions A v Blackpool Scorpions; Ashton Bears A v Oldham St Annes A.

No results received from the GameDay agency.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

CUP: Dodworth Miners v Brighouse Rangers; Newcastle Lightning v York Barbarians; Doncaster Toll Bar v East Hull; Seacroft Sharks v Hunslet; Sharlston Rovers v West Bowling Academy.

TROPHY: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs v Queensbury; Eastmoor Dragons v Lindley St Joseph’s; Bramley Buffaloes v Dewsbury Celtic A; Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Underbank Rangers; Moortown Mambas v Castleford Panthers.

SHIELD: York Acorn v King Cross Park.

PLATE: Boothtown Terriers v Hull Knights; Illingworth v Knottingley Mustangs; Heworth v York Barbarians A; East Leeds v Normanton Knights; Bentley v Dearne Valley Bulldogs A; Skirlaugh Bulls v Emley Moor; Milford v Stanley Rangers.

DIVISION 7: Thornhill Trojans 36 Featherstone Lions 22.

FRIENDLIES: Guiseley Rangers 36 University of Brighton 12; Hull Dockers 6 Hull Wyke 30.

No Cup, Trophy, Shield or Plate results received from the GameDay agency.

There were no games in any of the National or Conference Leagues, or in the London League.

Fixtures

Wednesday 6 May

NATIONAL CONFERENCE NORTH WEST: Orrell St James v Woolston Rovers.

Thursday 7 May

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 4: Ossett Trinity Tigers Academy v Sherburn Bears.

Friday 8 May

NATIONAL CONFERENCE NORTH WEST: Ince Rose Bridge v Ashton Bears.

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Lowca v Kells A.

DIVISION 1: Millom A v Hensingham A; Glasson Rangers v Egremont Rangers A.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 1: Newton Storm v Spring View.

DIVISION 2: Hindley Stags Reserves v Ashton Bears A.

Saturday 9 May

NATIONAL PREMIER

Hunslet ARLFC v Wigan St Judes

Siddal v Lock Lane

Waterhead Warriors v Heworth

Wath Brow Hornets v Rochdale Mayfield

West Bowling v York Acorn

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders

NATIONAL DIVISION ONE

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Stanningley

East Leeds v Shaw Cross Sharks

Egremont Rangers v Oldham St Annes

Kells v Dewsbury Celtic

Oulton Raiders v Pilkington Recs

Wigan St Patricks v Leigh Miners Rangers

NATIONAL CONFERENCE CUMBRIA: Ulverston v Ellenborough; Barrow Island v Hindpool Tigers; Hensingham v Distington; Maryport v Millom; Dalton v Seaton Rangers.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE NORTH WEST: Clock Face Miners v Leigh East; Saddleworth Rangers v Blackbrook.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE SOUTH: Wests Warriors v Hammersmith Hill Hoists; Bristol All Golds v Brentwood Eels; London Chargers v Bedford Tigers; North Herts Crusaders v Eastern Rhinos.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE A: Beverley v Drighlington; Bradford Dudley Hill v Keighley Albion; King Cross Park v Thornhill Trojans; Mirfield Spartans v Stanley Rangers; Moldgreen v Myton Warriors.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE YORKSHIRE B: Featherstone Lions v Siddal Academy; Kippax Welfare v Hull Dockers; Newsome Panthers v Milford; Normanton Knights v Fryston Warriors; Skirlaugh v Bentley.

CUMBRIA MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Askam v Roose Pioneers; Flimby Vikings v Wath Brow Hornets A.

DIVISION 1: Aspatria Hornets v Maryport A.

LONDON & SOUTH EAST

PREMIER DIVISION: Anglian Vipers v Medway Dragons; Brixton Bulls v Hemel Stags; London Chargers A v Bedford Tigers A; Wests Warriors A v Elmbridge Eagles.

MIDLANDS

PREMIER DIVISION: Coventry Bears v Birmingham Bulldogs; Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Nottingham Outlaws; Telford Raiders v Aston Warriors.

DIVISION 1/MERIT: Sherwood Wolf Hunt A v Nottingham Outlaws A; Staffordshire Quantums v North East Worcestershire Ravens; Peterborough Rugby League v North Midlands Knights.

NORTH WEST MEN’S LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Hindley Stags v Folly Lane; Shevington Sharks v Chorley Panthers; West Bank Bears v Heysham Atoms; Westhoughton Lions v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Wigan St Judes v Waterhead Warriors A.

DIVISION 1: Golborne Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers A; Bank Quay Bulls v Salford City Roosters; Garswood Stags v Wigan St Cuthberts; Rochdale Mayfield A v Runcorn Highfield.

DIVISION 2: Oldham St Annes A v Latchford Albion Giants; Orrell St James A v Blackpool Scorpions; Portico Vine v Saddleworth Rangers A; Thatto Heath Crusaders Academy v Clock Face Miners A.

ENTRY DIVISION: Ince Rose Bridge A v Hindley Stags Reserves; Blackbrook A v Westhoughton Lions A; Burtonwood Bridge v Rylands Sharks; Chorley Panthers A v Cadishead Rhinos; Leigh East A v Wigan Bulldogs; Salford City Roosters A v Chester Gladiators; Widnes St Maries v Accrington Wildcats; Woolston Rovers A v Langworthy Reds.

CUP – GROUP 4: Golborne Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers A.

YORKSHIRE MEN’S LEAGUE

PLATE: Featherstone Lions v Boothtown Terriers.

PREMIER DIVISION: Dodworth Miners v Hunslet; Ossett Trinity Tigers v Doncaster Toll Bar; East Hull v Newcastle Lightning; West Bowling Academy v Brighouse Rangers.

DIVISION 1: Emley Moor v Upton; Seacroft Sharks v Birstall Victoria; Wibsey Warriors v Sharlston Rovers; Stainland Stags v York Barbarians.

DIVISION 2: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Cutsyke Raiders; Derby Elks v Eastmoor Dragons; Goole Vikings v West Hull; Lindley St Joseph’s v Castleford Panthers.

DIVISION 3: Dewsbury Celtic v Bramley Buffaloes; Drighlington v Dewsbury Moor; Moortown Mambas v Underbank Rangers.

DIVISION 4: Batley v Newsome Panthers; Keighley Albion v Hemsworth Dragons; Stanningley v King Cross Park.

DIVISION 5: Farnley Falcons v Methley Warriors; Hull Wyke v New Earswick All Blacks; Shaw Cross Sharks v Crigglestone All Blacks; York Acorn v Harrogate Hawks.

DIVISION 6: Milford v Moldgreen Rams; Moorends Thorne Marauders v Guiseley Rangers; Rycroft Hammers v Knottingley Mustangs; Sheffield Hawks v Garforth Tigers.

DIVISION 7: Bentley v Oulton Raiders; Clayton v Boothtown Terriers; York Barbarians A v Normanton Knights.

ENTRY: Heworth v West Bowling Academy; Hull Knights v Skirlaugh Academy; Illingworth v Dearne Valley Bulldogs A; Lock Lane v Woodhouse Warriors; Odsal Sedbergh v East Leeds.