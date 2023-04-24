Rugby league chiefs reveal the main issues rugby league clubs had with IMG plans

THE new era of rugby league is underway with IMG’s plans receiving the support of 88% of Rugby League Council members at a vote at the John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, yesterday.

The vote, which gained unanimous support from Super League sides after an initial misunderstanding concerning Salford Red Devils, will now see the marketing giants’ plans to focus on five areas – finance, performance, fandom, facilities and community – put into action.

For RFL chief executive Tony Sutton and RL Commercial managing director, Rhodri Jones, clubs have been trying to understand the proposals since they were outlined last month, with a number of key concerns cropping up.

“I haven’t been trying to change anyone’s mind, I just wanted them to understand it. Those talks have become more concentrated in the last 72 hours,” Sutton said.

“The majority have been supportive of grading they just wanted more detail.”

What most clubs have mainly queried to both IMG and the RFL was explained by Jones. Jones explained: “I think one club said they didn’t have enough detail and they will now have more detail and information.

“They will sit next to us and see how they can gain points by being better. We will redo the consultation, but I’m confident we will get more than the 88% in the future.

“How a Grade B club get could get to the assumed Super League threshold level of 11 to 12 points (was the main area of concern). That answered a few questions and then we followed up with the clubs to explain it.

“We were then able to show those top Championship B clubs and the lower Super League B clubs how 12 or 13 points could be achieved.

“That develops the conversation to becoming an A grade club. With increased attendances, better facilities and digital engagement, slowly but surely you get closer and that’s the aim for all.”