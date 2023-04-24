Hull FC star Connor Wynne makes future admission amidst previous Super League interest

MANY Hull FC fans predicted one man to kick on in 2023 following an impressive 2022 Super League season.

That man was 22-year-old Connor Wynne who registered over 20 appearances for the Black and Whites last year but has yet to make an appearance in 2023.

Since debuting back in 2019, Wynne has scored 14 tries in 36 appearances for his boyhood club and signed a one-year deal with the option of another year towards the back end of last season.

Of course, with the 22-year-old’s game time limited in 2023, he is ‘unsure’ whether he will stay at the MKM Stadium beyond the end of the season, but cited the desire to stay in Super League.

“I’m not too sure really, I just want to be playing Super League every week whether it’s at FC or another team,” Wynne told League Express.

“I’d rather it be Hull, I am a hometown boy but if I aren’t here after this season I will look for somewhere else in Super League and hopefully show other teams my talent.”

Prior to signing his new deal at the end of 2022, Wynne admitted that there was interest from Super League rivals but that he is aiming to try and get some game time under his belt this season before making a decision.

“I had a bit of interest, I spoke to my agent but we decided to stay at Hull. I’m not too sure what will happen after this season, I will keep trying to play and see where we go from there.”

Hull have earned an unwanted reputation in recent seasons for tailing off towards the end of the season and Wynne doesn’t know why that happens either.

“To be honest, I couldn’t tell you because I don’t know myself. There’s hard work and commitment there but things don’t go a team’s way sometimes,” Wynne continued.

“Look at Warrington last year and now look at them this year. With a new coach and new players you need time to build and strengthen.

“You get that in pre season but that’s different to a full 17 in a Super League game. Hopefully we gel together and get some wins on the go.”