Rugby league fans divided over major new Super League rule as votes on Captain’s Challenge revealed

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have shown they are divided over the major new rule introduced in Super League for 2025 – the Captain’s Challenge.

Over the first two weekends of Super League 2025, just one Captain’s Challenge has been successful – and that was made by Leeds Rhinos in their 32-6 win over the Salford Red Devils on Saturday night.

In fact, the number of failed attempts to overturn a referee’s decision now stands at double figures, with some people questioning whether or not the new initiative is being utilised in the right manner.

Not only are some decisions being questioned without real thought, the actual video refereeing decisions are taking a longer than expected time to come to a conclusion.

In this week’s League Express, readers were asked their opinion on the Captain’s Challenge – and the results are quite divided to say the least:

It is a great idea and should be persevered with – 38.95%

It didn’t work and wasted far too much time – 31.47%

It’s a good idea but needs to be refined – 20.31%

If it is going to continue, each team should only have the right to make one challenge, whether successful or not – 9.27%