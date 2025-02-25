Ryan Brierley names “the best signing” Salford Red Devils have ever made and the “best up-and-coming coach in Super League”

RYAN BRIERLEY has named Paul Rowley as “the best signing” Salford Red Devils has ever made ahead of the latter’s last year as a head coach at the club.

Rowley will become the club’s director of rugby from 2026 after what will have been four seasons at the helm of the Red Devils.

In that time, the former Leigh and Toronto boss has transformed Salford from perennial strugglers to silverware contenders on a shoestring budget.

Now Brierley, who is known for his special relationship with Rowley, has hailed the 49-year-old.

“Paul Rowley has been massive for me, he’s been a father figure for me and you only need one coach to believe in you to start your career off,” Brierley told League Express.

“I’m really thankful for what he’s done for me and my career and hopefully we can send him out on a high note.

“I always said Paul Rowley was the best signing this club has ever made but now he has found a new role where he can have a cup of tea in his office and stay away from the cold.”

With Rowley moving into the backroom, his current assistant, Kurt Haggerty, will take the reins from 2026 as head coach.

And it’s fair to say that Brierley is excited for Haggerty to sink his teeth into the new role when the time comes.

“I’m really excited for him to go into his new role with Kurt Haggerty taking over.

“He is very technical and very detailed and hopefully he can bring a different slant which I think he needs to. He has to put his own stamp on things.

“He’s the best up-and-coming coach in Super League.”