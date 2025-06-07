Rugby league fans give their predictions for three Wembley finals

ALMOST 1,500 rugby league fans have voted on the Total Rugby League website for which teams will win at Wembley today (Saturday).

For one final at least their verdict is clear – 77.9 percent think that Hull KR will lift the Challenge Cup.

But the others are proving much harder to call, with 50.9 percent backing Wigan Warriors for the Women’s Challenge Cup and 52.2 percent fancying York Knights in the 1895 Cup.

The results are as of 8.30am and readers can still cast their vote on this page up until the event begins at 11.45am.

Which three teams will win at Wembley?

Hull KR, Wigan and York 20.74%

Hull KR, St Helens and York 20.32%

Hull KR, Wigan and Featherstone 18.86%

Hull KR, St Helens and Featherstone 17.96%

Warrington, Wigan and Featherstone 5.89%

Warrington, St Helens and York 5.76%

Warrington, Wigan and York 5.41%

Warrington, St Helens and Featherstone 5.06%