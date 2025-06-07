Wigan Warriors trailblazer Vicky Molyneux looking to write perfect final season

VICKY MOLYNEUX is determined to make her final year count – and that could mean walking up the Wembley steps to lift the Challenge Cup trophy.

One of the most experienced players in the women’s game, Molyneux was part of the very first England side in 2007.

From playing in a Rochdale boys’ team growing up to featuring at a home World Cup in 2022, the 37-year-old forward has seen it all – almost.

Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup final will be her first time at Wembley, and offers the chance for a hugely fitting finale as she gears up for retirement at the end of the season.

A true trailblazer of the sport – reflected in an RFL President’s Award last year, plus becoming the first female player inducted into Wigan’s Hall of Fame – Molyneux has played her part in it now being played on stages like Wembley.

“If I made a small contribution to that and led the way for young girls coming through, I can look back on the game with my head held high,” she said.

“I’m not quite done yet, I’ve got this year to see what we can bring out of it. We’ve got the Challenge Cup and let’s see if we can get to the Grand Final in the autumn as well.

“I’m loving the environment and the professionalism but sadly your body can’t 100 percent keep up with you the older you get.

“I want to go out on a high. I don’t want it to be one season too many when injuries creep in. I want to end on my terms and not the other way round.

“I’ll enjoy every moment of this year and particularly this week, take it all in, because I’m sure these are memories that myself, my family and the club will look back on for a long time.

“I get asked a lot about the comparison to when I first put my boots on in open age rugby, to coming to Wembley this weekend. I’d have never thought that was even possible.

“The game has come a long way and it’s exciting where it’s going to go in the future.

“There’s a lot of envy there (for the younger players) but at the same time I’m happy for them to be part of that. It’s an honour and privilege to be here now and live it.”

A Wigan player since 2019, she is yet to taste major silverware with the club – though she did captain them to the Women’s Nine last year – but has seen the huge strides taken which mean they go into a clash with St Helens fully confident of victory.

“Last year we built, we closed the gap to the top sides, and we seem to have started how we left off,” Molyneux added.

“We had some very narrow games last year against the big three sides, we just couldn’t quite string an 80-minute performance together.

“I think this is just the start of our journey. It’s really exciting to think how we can build in the next few months.

“We’re going into this weekend really confident. We’re not naive, we know what we’re facing, a really experienced and skilful side who have been there before and done it.

“We need to be focused and if we can work hard and not give up for 80 minutes, we know we can score tries. It’s just going to be about our defence.”

Key will be a crop of teenagers, including the spine of Grace Banks, Isabel Rowe and Jenna Foubister.

Molyneux said: “The average age of our squad is unbelievable – a good handful of them could still play in the academy team.

“I bring the age average up quite a lot – I’m closer to being some of their mums!”