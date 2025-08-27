Rugby league fans vote for clear winner on who will finish second in Super League

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have voted on a clear winner as to who they believe will finish second in Super League at the end of the regular season.

With Hull KR pretty much nailed on for top spot in Super League sitting four points in front of Wigan Warriors with just four games to go, there is a very interesting race for second place.

Wigan currently occupy second with 34 points – as Rovers sit pretty at the top with 38 – but behind Matt Peet’s side are St Helens and Leeds Rhinos both on 32 points, whilst Leigh Leopards are still in the hunt with 31.

Of course, finishing second at the end of the regular season ensures a home semi-final in the play-off race. And although that doesn’t guarantee a route through to Old Trafford, it is the easiest route to get there.

League Express readers in this week’s poll were asked: “Now that Hull KR are almost certain of winning the League Leaders’ Shield, which club will finish second in Super League at the end of the regular season?”

It’s fair to say that the results were emphatic with over half of the League Express readers believing Wigan will finish behind Rovers.

Wigan Warriors – 51.96%

Leeds Rhinos – 22.79%

St Helens – 19.85%

Leigh Leopards – 5.4%