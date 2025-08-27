The professional rugby league sides that have used more players than Salford Red Devils have in 2025

SALFORD RED DEVILS have now used 69 players during the 2025 Super League campaign.

Hull KR loanee Rowan Milnes became the 69th player Salford head coach Paul Rowley has used this season.

Milnes did wear number 69 in Salford’s brave loss to Leigh Leopards last weekend, with fellow debutants Jack Darbyshire (64), Neil Tchamambe (65), Louix Gorman (66), Leon Ruan (67) and Emmanuel Waine (68) also taking to the field for the first time in a Red Devils shirt.

More are expected to follow through the doors of the Salford Community Stadium as the Red Devils look to limp to the finishing line of the 2025 campaign.

And if they do then a professional rugby league record could be set for the amount of players used in one season.

As it stands, London Skolars – from their debut season as a professional club back in 2003 – and Chorley Lynx hold that record.

Indeed, the capital club Skolars used a gargantuan 72 players in what was the National League Two campaign, with Charlie Oyebade registering the most appearances with 16.

That year, the Skolars won just once in 29 fixtures – a 48-14 thrashing of then-named Gateshead Thunder – though they did draw 16-16 against York earlier in the season.

Meanwhile, now defunct club Chorley Lynx had 72 players also on their books during the 2000 Second Division campaign.

That year, Chorley won just once in the league – a 22-12 win over Whitehaven – and once in the Challenge Cup with an 18-6 victory over Walney.

York Wasps in 2001 used 69 players during their Second Division campaign, winning two and drawing one out of 30 fixtures.

South Wales Scorpions weren’t too far behind either with 68 players during their 2012 Championship One season, though they did fare better on the results side of things with five wins and a draw from 24 games.