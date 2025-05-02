Rugby league fans vote for the best teenager in Super League

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting for the best teenager in Super League in a League Express poll.

In recent seasons, the likes of Harry Robertson of St Helens, Fletcher Rooney of Castleford Tigers and Logan Moy of Hull FC have all come through their respective systems to get fans excited.

Of course, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet is the newest name on this list after bursting through the Catalans Dragons’ program to replace the injured Sam Tomkins and Arthur Mourgue who left for pastures new at Hull KR.

Wakefield Trinity’s Harvey Smith has also been included following his game time under head coach Daryl Powell.

Harry Robertson (St Helens) – 19.76%

George Whitby (St Helens) – 16.71%

Fletcher Rooney (Castleford Tigers) – 14.63%

Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors) – 12.27%

Arron Lindop (Warrington Wolves) – 11.72%

Logan Moy (Hull FC) – 9.78%

Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity) – 8.18%

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans Dragons) – 6.93%