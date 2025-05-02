Danny McGuire explains Liam Horne absence and why pre-season signings didn’t happen for Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach has explained that Liam Horne has got “a few bits to work on” following his absence from his starting line-up in recent weeks.

The Papua New Guinea international was dropped for Castleford’s 30-12 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend after already facing time out of the side earlier in the season.

For McGuire, however, he is keen to see Horne push his way through.

“Horny has got a few bits to work on,” McGuire said.

“He was really good for us last year so I was really excited to coach him and I do really enjoy coaching him as he’s a bundle of energy and has a good attitude.

“He just didn’t do a few things we needed him to do at the start of the season but he could play this weekend.”

In recent weeks, the Tigers’ squad has been bolstered by new faces such as Brad Singleton, Hugo Salabio and Jordan Dezaria with Chris Atkin the latest man through the doors at The Jungle.

Now McGuire has revealed why pre-season signings didn’t occur following an influx of new men.

“I think there’s a few things that didn’t plan out like we would have liked with availability, finances and a few other bits that we weren’t in a position during pre-season.

“The club is ambitious and moving forward now and we want to try and develop. There’s good things happening at the stadium with renovations to make it a great place to come and work.

“We need a team that represents that as well and adding different pieces of the jigsaws will help us with our development.

“I was content with the players in pre-season and most are still around. In the game at the minute, squads are changing all the time.”