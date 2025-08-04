Rugby league fans vote for where they would like to see a Super League be taken on the road

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting for the city in which they would like to see a Super League game be taken on the road.

In light of Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons taking a Super League fixture to Paris during the 2026 campaign, it has certainly got tongues wagging about potential future venues.

Remember, York Knights and Hull KR took a pre-season fixture to Amsterdam, whilst Wigan and Catalans have also experienced Barcelona’s Nou Camp.

Among the choices for this week’s League Express’ readers’ poll, Ireland’s capital Dublin was included along with the Welsh capital Cardiff and the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

In this week’s League Express, readers were asked: “With Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors set to play a Super League game in Paris next year, which other potential venues would you like to see hosting Super League games in the future?

Here are the results:

Dublin – 30.73%

Barcelona – 18.84%

Amsterdam – 14.25%

Cardiff – 13.66%

Edinburgh – 9.72%

Munich – 7.62%

Lisbon – 5.19%