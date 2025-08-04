Catalans Dragons prop Paul Seguier finds new club

CATALANS DRAGONS prop Paul Seguier has found a new club – and it’s not in Super League.

Seguier has signed for AS Carcassonne in the Super XIII after being told by the Dragons that he would not be kept on for next season.

Approached by his home club, Albi, the 28-year-old, for personal reasons, preferred to stay near Perpignan and instead signed for Carcassonne.

Since debuting for the Dragons in 2016, Seguier has gone on to register over 100 appearances for the French club in two different spells, with appearances also being made at Toulouse Olympique and Barrow Raiders.

Seguier also has three France caps to his name.