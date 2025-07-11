Rugby league fans vote for which Championship side they want in Super League

RUGBY LEAGUE is currently at a major crossroads in terms of its future.

With a 14-team Super League mooted for 2026 and beyond, IMG’s apparent hold on the sport is already under major threat.

Led by Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont and Leeds Rhinos mogul Gary Hetherington, Nigel Wood was brought back into rugby league as chairman to oversee a ‘strategic review’.

Though that appointment was initially a short-term one, Wood has been given the reins to lead rugby league through the current stormy waters.

But with Super League expected to expand to 14 from 2026, rugby league fans have been debating which second-tier clubs are best placed to make it into the top flight.

League Express readers were asked: “If Super League is to be expanded, which of the top six Championship clubs from last year, substituting London Broncos for Wakefield Trinity, would you most like to see being elevated into the elite competition?

Bradford Bulls – 34.38%

York Knights – 22.05%

Toulouse Olympique – 14.42%

Widnes Vikings – 10.29%

London Broncos – 10.23%

Featherstone Rovers – 8.63%