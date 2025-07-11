Leeds Rhinos growing in confidence after ‘raw’ start to season

LEEDS star Sophie Nuttall believes the new-look Rhinos squad is finally starting to show its worth.

Having lost a number of senior players over the off-season, coach Lois Forsell placed her trust in a several Academy products to take the club forward in 2025.

After a tough start to the season, in which the club picked up just one point in three games, the Rhinos have gone on to pick up big scoring victories over Warrington, Barrow and Leigh, putting them in confident mood ahead of the visit of St Helens tonight (Friday).

“We were very raw at the beginning of the season,” said Nuttall, who has recently switched to centre from the wing.

“We had new people in new positions and we have some big players out with injury. So it was a case of people slotting into positions and seeing how they went, but it’s starting to look like it’s working out well.

“We had a tough run of games to start the league season with and that took us by surprise. But since then we’ve had the chance to work on some things, which we will continue to do.

“Leigh last time out was a tough game, so it was probably a good to have that test before Saints, which we know will be another hard game.”