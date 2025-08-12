Rugby league fans vote for which of the top six Championship sides they would like to see in Super League for 2026

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting for which of the current top six Championship sides they would like to see in Super League in 2026.

With the top flight expanding from 12 to 14 teams from next season, great debate has raged about which teams will be making the leap up.

As the first 12 clubs in Super League will be chosen by the IMG grading system which formed the 2025 structure, two others will then be chosen by an independent panel chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine.

The top six current Championship sides are: York Knights, Bradford Bulls, Toulouse Olympique, Oldham, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster.

And League Express readers were asked in this week’s poll who would they like to see in Super League from those six.

Here are the results:

York Knights – 37.00%

Bradford Bulls – 26.35%

Toulouse Olympique – 13.93%

Oldham – 12.55%

Featherstone Rovers – 7.88%

Doncaster – 3.28%