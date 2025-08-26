Rugby league fans vote on how clubs should be organised outside Super League in 2026

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting on how they think clubs outside of Super League should be organised for 2026 and beyond.

Whilst the focus has been primarily on sorting out the Super League structure for next season – which of course will see the top flight expand to 14 teams – less has been said about the two tiers below.

The Championship currently has 13 sides and League One just ten with two Championship sides set to make the ascension to Super League, it leaves just 11 in the second-tier.

That has seen ideas be broached about potentially merging the two divisions and having subdivisions of east and west.

League Express readers were asked, in a poll, about their opinion on the two leagues outside of Super League – here are the results.

How should the clubs outside Super League be organised in 2026?

they should retain the championship and league one, even with just 21 clubs – 43.79%

they should be merged into one league with a graded fixture list – 25.94%

they should be reorganised into two geographical conferences with some inter-conference fixtures – 24.92%

they should be reorganised into three conferences of seven clubs in each with some cross-conference fixtures – 5.35%