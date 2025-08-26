Adam Keighran explains Wigan Warriors’ success in recent years

ADAM KEIGHRAN believes that everyone investing in the culture has made Wigan Warriors the team they are today.

The Warriors are looking to defend their Super League title in 2025 after a clean sweep in 2024, with Keighran – who recently signed a new three-year deal – one of their most consistent players.

The former Sydney Roosters utility joined the Warriors from Super League rivals Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2024 campaign and has gone on to make over 50 appearances for Matt Peet’s side.

So what is the key to success for this Wigan side?

“It’s been fun and challenging – fun because it’s enjoyable coming in to train with each other no matter the result,” Keighran said.

“We are always happy to come in to work and have fun at training. We have a good laugh but we haven’t had the best of performances recently.

“The challenging part is that we have had quite a few injuries and you have to adjust to it. – some games we have and some we haven’t.

“We are all having fun and that is the best part of it. The biggest thing we have here is the culture. We touch on it as a group – build the culture and the club.

“We have got the people here that make that culture, from the chief executive all the way down to the players and staff members.

“Everyone has to build that culture within it. Everyone has invested and that’s what makes it so good.

“Once you’re in that environment you don’t want to leave and that’s evident with a lot of the players signing long-term deals.”

Keighran went further, hailing not just the club but the Wigan community itself for its tight-knit feel.

“It’s a bit different to being back home but I say it to everyone, it’s probably one of the friendliest communities I have ever lived in.

“Everyone associated with the club has been welcoming from the beginning. The club has got so many good people inside it that it makes coming to work enjoyable.”