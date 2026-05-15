Rugby league fans vote on the most enjoyable player to watch in Super League

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting on their most enjoyable player to watch in Super League from the six stars currently leading the Albert Goldthorpe Medal table.

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal is the prestigious annual rugby league award – introduced in 2008 – by Rugby Leaguer & League Express to honour the best player in the Super League regular season.

At present, the top six are:

Tristan Sailor – St Helens – 14

Olly Ashall-Bott – Toulouse Olympique – 12

Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 11

Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos – 10

Maika Sivo – Leeds Rhinos – 10

Toby Sexton – Catalans Dragons – 9

It’s fair to say that it was a two-horse race amongst League Express readers, who were asked in the latest poll who their most enjoyable player to watch was out of the six mentioned above.

In first place, Hull KR star Lewis came out on top with 28.42 percent of the vote, with Toulouse’s Ashall-Bott close behind with 27.35 percent.

In third place, Connor took home 15.55 percent of the vote, with Sailor grabbing 13.40 percent despite being in pole position on the Medal standings.

Connor’s teammate, Sivo, came in with 12.60 percent whilst last but not least, Sexton racked up just 2.68 percent.