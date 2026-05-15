Dolphins star Kodi Nikorima on Super League radar

DOLPHINS star Kodi Nikorima is on the radar of Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The 32-year-old has been a key player for the Queensland club since joining the franchise back in 2023 in its inaugural year.

Since then, Nikorima has registered 16 tries in 69 appearances for the Dolphins, with seven of those appearances coming in 2026 so far.

However, the playmaker is out of contract at the end of the 2026 NRL campaign, and that has seen him come into the sights of Super League sides, League Express can reveal.

Nikorima began his career with the Brisbane Broncos, scoring 22 tries in 86 appearances before making the move to New Zealand Warriors.

With the Warriors, the 32-year-old added another 59 games to his tally and a further 15 with South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2022.