Rugby league fans vote on which former player should be knighted following Sir Billy Boston’s recognition

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting for the second player that should be knighted in the wake of Sir Billy Boston being granted the honour.

In doing so, Boston – who carved out a career as one of the sport’s greatest ever wingers in the colours of Wigan – became the first person associated with playing the sport to be knighted.

After Sir Billy Boston was awarded a knighthood last week, League Express readers were then asked who should be the second former Rugby League player to be knighted for services to the game?

Neil Fox (Rugby League’s record points scorer) – 11.20%

Ellery Hanley (former Great Britain captain and coach, Golden Boot winner) – 6.23%

Martin Offiah (third highest try-scorer of all time after Brian Bevan and Billy Boston) – 1.26%

Malcolm Reilly (the only Englishman to coach a side to an Australian Premiership) – 6.29

Garry Schofield (record number of Great Britain caps, Golden Boot winner) – 1.64%

Kevin Sinfield (captained Leeds Rhinos for 13 seasons, the most successful captain in history, Golden Boot winner and record fundraiser for MND charities) – 70.93%

Mike Stephenson (World Cup winner form 1972 and famed commentator) – 2.45%