Featherstone Rovers’ zero tolerance of troublemakers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have vowed to come down heavily on any errant fans after reports of unacceptable behaviour and language from some spectators during the home Championship clash with Halifax Panthers on Friday.

The Yorkshire club have been fined over similar incidents a number of times over the last six years and have set up the Blue Wall Voice fans’ group in a bid to create a welcoming and family-friendly feel at their Millennium Stadium home.

Now they asked for supporters’ help in tracking down the troublemakers as they aim to carry on weeding out such problems.

Rovers said in a statement that they were aware of alleged incidents and added: “We have worked extremely hard together with the Blue Wall Voice group to create a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere at the Millennium Stadium.

“As such, we take these allegations very seriously. We are working closely with our security partner, XTL, to review all available video footage and steward reports to ensure a thorough investigation is carried out.

“The club have a zero-tolerance policy towards abusive or inappropriate conduct and will take serious action should these allegations be substantiated.

“If any supporter has any information that could be helpful to the Club, we encourage them to contact martin.vickers@featherstonerovers.co.uk.”

Featherstone, who recently played at Wembley in the 1895 Cup final, beat Halifax 32-16 to record a fifth straight league win.

They visit York Knights on Sunday.